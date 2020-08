Новый дешевый кроссовер Toyota Urban Cruiser: рассекречен интерьер

Toyota’s Youngest Urban SUV comes with alluring dual-tone dark brown premium interiors, ergonomically laid out for a wide, spacious cabin. Book your Urban Cruiser: 🔗 https://t.co/Sbn4zFElDE #BookingsOpen #Toyota #UrbanCruiser #ToyotaUrbanCruiser #YoungestSUV #IndiaSUV #Respect pic.twitter.com/6BIYIyYahg